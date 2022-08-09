NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics

There is no clear definition of morality in the dictionary of politics. And politicians take advantage of this like Nitish Kumar once again took advantage of this. In the year 2015, he formed a grand alliance with RJD and formed the government in Bihar. But after 20 months, in the year 2017, he left that alliance and formed a new government with the help of BJP. After this, he contested the election with BJP in 2020 and now after 21 months, he left BJP and formed an alliance with RJD again.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers

