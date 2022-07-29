NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir

Today, the Chess Olympiad that PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated in Chennai, Pakistan has made it the center of dirty politics. Pakistan announced a few hours before the Chess Olympiad that it was withdrawing its participation.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
Today, the Chess Olympiad that PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated in Chennai, Pakistan has made it the center of dirty politics. Pakistan announced a few hours before the Chess Olympiad that it was withdrawing its participation.

All Videos

DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
4:12
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?
36:51
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?

Trending Videos

4:12
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
2:18
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
9:55
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
10:46
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
36:51
Deshhit: Why did Smriti Irani clash with Sonia Gandhi?
DNA Video,rohit ranjan,Chess Olympiad,Chess Olympiad 2022,chess in pakistan,chess olympiad 2022 india,chess,44th Chess Olympiad,chess olympiad 2022 chennai,44th chess olympiad 2022,online chess olympiad 2022,pakistan backs out of chess olympiad,pakistan backs out of chess olympiad 2022,pakistan officially boycott india olympiad,World Chess Olympiad,chess olympiad 2020 final,chess olympiad teaser,chess olympiad 2022 song,pakistan on india chess olympiad,