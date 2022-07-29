DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
Today, the Chess Olympiad that PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated in Chennai, Pakistan has made it the center of dirty politics. Pakistan announced a few hours before the Chess Olympiad that it was withdrawing its participation.
Today, the Chess Olympiad that PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated in Chennai, Pakistan has made it the center of dirty politics. Pakistan announced a few hours before the Chess Olympiad that it was withdrawing its participation.