DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area

Some leaders will be found crying over or the other issue. The most important thing is that their tears are also very selective. When a question is raised on a person of a particular religion it is only them these leaders start crying. These leaders point fingers at the system and law of the country. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
