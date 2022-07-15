NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words

A rumor is spreading very fast in the country that the government has locked the opposition's tongue in Parliament and has made such a terminology after which the opposition will have nothing left to speak against the government in the Parliament.

