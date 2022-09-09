NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain

Yesterday, news came from Balmoral, Britain, that 96-year-old Elizabeth had died. Shortly thereafter, Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, over the phone to British PM Liz Truss said only this, London Bridge is Down. This is the codeword, after which, when spoken, the whole of Britain is drowned in mourning. This codeword is said when the head of the country dies.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Yesterday, news came from Balmoral, Britain, that 96-year-old Elizabeth had died. Shortly thereafter, Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, over the phone to British PM Liz Truss said only this, London Bridge is Down. This is the codeword, after which, when spoken, the whole of Britain is drowned in mourning. This codeword is said when the head of the country dies.

All Videos

DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
22:33
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
43:10
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
6:45
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Innocent's life in dog's jaw!
31:46
Agenda India Ka: Innocent's life in dog's jaw!
Deshhit Super 30: Mayawati accuses BJP over madrasa survey
4:43
Deshhit Super 30: Mayawati accuses BJP over madrasa survey

Trending Videos

22:33
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
43:10
Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid
6:45
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
31:46
Agenda India Ka: Innocent's life in dog's jaw!
4:43
Deshhit Super 30: Mayawati accuses BJP over madrasa survey
DNA Video,Queen Elizabeth II,Queen Elizabeth,queen elizabeth dies,queen elizabeth death,queen elizabeth died,Queen,queen elizabeth dead,Queen Elizabeth II death,Queen Elizabeth health,Elizabeth,the queen has died,The Queen,the queen elizabeth,queen elizabeth news,queen elizabeth life,queen dies,queen death,queen elizabeth death announcement,Elizabeth II,the queen is dead,queen elizabeth ii dies,Queen Elizabeth 2,queen elizabeth 96,