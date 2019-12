DNA analysis of Rajya Sabha session on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (December 11) passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill in the House at noon amid strong protests by opposition and several groups in North East and other parts of the country. In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of today's Rajya Sabha session. #ZeeNews #DNA #CitizenshipAmendmentBill