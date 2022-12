videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

In 2022, a drug dealer named Umesh Kolhe was brutally murdered in Amravati. At that time it was claimed that Umesh Kolhe died because of supporting Nupur Sharma's statement. The investigation of Umesh Kolhe's murder was handed over to the NIA and many shocking revelations have come out in the same investigation. Today in DNA, watch the analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy.