DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Aftab and Shraddha, residents of Mumbai, knew each other for the past 4 years. In 2018, both of them met through a dating app in Mumbai. Both used to work in a call center. After this, the meetings of both of them increased. Both started liking each other and they started living in live-in relationship. Watch the analysis of Shraddha's murder in this DNA report.