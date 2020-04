DNA analysis of spread of coronavirus pandemic from bats

A first-time study in India by the country`s top medical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected the presence of bat coronavirus (BtCoV) in two bat species from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of spread of coronavirus pandemic from bats.