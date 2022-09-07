NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children

After the covid pandemic all over the world, the mental health of people has been badly affected. This has had an impact not only on adults, but also on the mental health of our children. Today in DNA, see the analysis of the big crisis of small children.

Sep 07, 2022
