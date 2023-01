videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of the 'cut the neck' Chinese manjha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated all over the country on 14 and 15 January. During this, people had flown kites in many cities. But this hobby of kite flying took the lives of many people. In fact, many people's necks have been cut by Chinese manjha.