DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children

Do your kids like green vegetables less and instead show a craze for pizza and burgers? Let us tell you, recently a survey was done on the diet of 937 children and it came out from this survey that the amount of sodium, fat, sugar is high in the diet of these children.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

