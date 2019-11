DNA analysis of Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave 2019

In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave 2019. #IndiaKaDNAConclave #ZeeNews #IndiaKaDNA The country's largest news network, Zee News, had organised India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday with an aim to focus on issues like nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi.