DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

After watching the factual film The Kashmir Files on the Kashmir genocide in the 90s, Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker, has called the film vulgar and propaganda. The film was screened at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. Nadav Lapid was the jury head in this film festival.