DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah, who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir three times, is warning the army. Farooq Abdullah was giving a speech in a program of his party. Where he started telling the story of any one election to the people present in the meeting. During this, he told the army that 'stay away from the elections, otherwise the result will be very bad'.