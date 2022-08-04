NewsVideos

DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal

Today in DNA, we will tell you about Operation D of Zee News, D means Demographics. A well-planned effort is being made to change the demography on the Indo-Nepal border. The strings of this conspiracy have spread from Pakistan to the Gulf countries. New mosques and madrasas are being built on both sides of the Indo-Nepal border.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Today in DNA, we will tell you about Operation D of Zee News, D means Demographics. A well-planned effort is being made to change the demography on the Indo-Nepal border. The strings of this conspiracy have spread from Pakistan to the Gulf countries. New mosques and madrasas are being built on both sides of the Indo-Nepal border.

All Videos

Deshhit: Who will India back in China-Taiwan war?
40:29
Deshhit: Who will India back in China-Taiwan war?
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
9:14
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
35:51
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas
1:1
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas

Trending Videos

40:29
Deshhit: Who will India back in China-Taiwan war?
9:14
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
35:51
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
1:1
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas
DNA Video,islamic madrasa nepal,madarsa,nepali madarsa,special report on madarsa,Nepal,Madarasa,madrasa nepal,Operation D,Zee News Operation D,Bigotry in Nepal,Attempt to convert religion in Nepal,India-Nepal border,Madrasas on India-Nepal border,Masjid on India-Nepal border,Mosques being built on India border,Pakistan involvement,Demography change,religion change,Uttar Pradesh,attempt to convert Hindus into Muslim,DNA,DNA analysis,