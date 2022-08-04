DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal

Today in DNA, we will tell you about Operation D of Zee News, D means Demographics. A well-planned effort is being made to change the demography on the Indo-Nepal border. The strings of this conspiracy have spread from Pakistan to the Gulf countries. New mosques and madrasas are being built on both sides of the Indo-Nepal border.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

