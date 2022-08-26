NewsVideos

DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has been associated with the Congress party from the time when Rahul Gandhi had not started speaking and walking properly. Azad was serving the Congress party for 49 years and today he gave resignation because of 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
