DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

In Ahmedabad, 2 Muslim youths had reached Garba program by changing their identity. In the Garba program organized during Navratri, the entry of Muslim youth was prohibited. Despite this, these youths secretly got involved in it. It is alleged that they tried to steal there. These youths were caught by the people of Hinduist organization Bajrang Dal. After this these Muslim youths were beaten up by the people.