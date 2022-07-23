DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen

In China these day, the matter of corruption in 5 banks is intensifying. People's 46 thousand crore rupees are stuck in these banks, after which these people have come out on the streets to withdraw their money. To halt this protest, the Chinese government has deployed tanks on the streets.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

