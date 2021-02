DNA: Befitting reply of Ghulam Nabi Azad to those who do politics on Muslims

Outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he feels proud to be an Indian Muslim. Delivering his farewell speech in the Upper House of Parliament, the veteran Congressman said, "When I read about the state of affairs in Pakistan, I feel proud that I am a Hindustani Musalman". In this part of DNA, know how this speech of Ghulam Nabi Azad is a befitting reply to those who say that Muslims are not safe in India.