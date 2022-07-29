NewsVideos

DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'

ED on July 23 arrested Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government, in a money laundering case. ED has recovered more than 50 crore cash in the last 1 week from different locations of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee. This is a bad joke with the honest people of India who don't take the path of dishonesty to become rich.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
