DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'

ED on July 23 arrested Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government, in a money laundering case. ED has recovered more than 50 crore cash in the last 1 week from different locations of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee. This is a bad joke with the honest people of India who don't take the path of dishonesty to become rich.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

