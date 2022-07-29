DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?

Just like Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government got trapped in the teacher recruitment scam, in today's world many leaders have compromised with their principles. These leaders want to be in power anyhow because of their love for party chair. This love for party chair is also of two and a half words. These words are 'I Love Power'.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

