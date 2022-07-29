NewsVideos

DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?

Just like Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government got trapped in the teacher recruitment scam, in today's world many leaders have compromised with their principles. These leaders want to be in power anyhow because of their love for party chair. This love for party chair is also of two and a half words. These words are 'I Love Power'.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Just like Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government got trapped in the teacher recruitment scam, in today's world many leaders have compromised with their principles. These leaders want to be in power anyhow because of their love for party chair. This love for party chair is also of two and a half words. These words are 'I Love Power'.

All Videos

Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
43:46
Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
1:8
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

Trending Videos

43:46
Deshhit: Will Taiwan become the second Ukraine?
5:22
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
4:51
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
1:8
Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
DNA Video,arpita mukherjee's house,ed raid arpita mukherjee house,ed raids at arpita mukherjee house,ed raids arpita mukherjeec,Arpita Mukherjee,arpita mukherjee 20 crore rupees,arpita mukherjees house,arpita mukherjee ed raid,20 crore cash arpita mukherjee,arpita mukherjee 20 crore cash,ed raid on parth chatterjee house,Arpita cries,Arpita cries during medical,Bengal SSC scam,Teacher recruitment scam,Bengal SSC recruitment scam,DNA,DNA analysis,