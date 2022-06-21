DNA: Bharat bandh against Agnipath Scheme flopped

The Bharat Bandh call against the Agnipath scheme of the Government of India was a complete flop. No youth took part in it. The workers of Congress and other opposition parties were involved in the minor incidents that took place.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

The Bharat Bandh call against the Agnipath scheme of the Government of India was a complete flop. No youth took part in it. The workers of Congress and other opposition parties were involved in the minor incidents that took place.