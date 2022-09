DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the BJP demonstrated fiercely against the Mamata Banerjee government. The situation got so bad that the police had to lathi-charge. The police vehicle was also set on fire during the demonstration.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

In West Bengal, the BJP demonstrated fiercely against the Mamata Banerjee government. The situation got so bad that the police had to lathi-charge. The police vehicle was also set on fire during the demonstration.