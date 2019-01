DNA: BJP wins Haryana's Jind and Congress scores 100 in Rajasthan

The Congress has won the elections in Rajasthan by over 12,000 votes. With the electoral win in Ramgarh, the Congress now has 100 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Haryana's ruling BJP won the bypoll in Jind, which was a prestige battle for the ruling party ahead of the national election, due by May.