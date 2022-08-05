NewsVideos

DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?

Congress today celebrated Black Friday regarding inflation, during which all Congress MPs, leaders took to the streets in black clothes and demonstrated against inflation. Let us tell you that actually this performance was like a big event. See today whether this demonstration was Black Friday or political blackmailing?

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
