DNA Breaking: Tehreek-e-Taliban took responsibility for the Terrorist attack in Karachi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, firing between Pak Rangers and terrorists. According to media reports, a group of about 10 terrorists with guns entered inside the police headquarters. During this, there was indiscriminate firing from both the sides.