DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

A new controversy has arisen over the Rohingya issue. There is only one discussion in the whole country whether the central government has had a change of heart regarding Rohingya infiltrators. The question is also arising whether instead of expelling Rohingya, the government wants to settle them in the country by giving them a pucca house. This controversy started today with a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
