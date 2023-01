videoDetails

DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

In DNA, we had told you about the AI ​​tool named CHAT GPT, where jokes are being told on Shri Ram, Lakshman, Lord Krishna. While on this same AI tool, on the appeal of telling jokes against other religions like Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, knowledge that does not hurt religious sentiments was being spread. After this news, after which CHAT GPT had to stop discriminating against Hindu religion.