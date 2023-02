videoDetails

DNA: Chetan Sharma removed Virat, not Dada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

The veil of removal of Virat Kohli from the captaincy last year has been removed today. BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has made a big disclosure. He said that when Virat left the captaincy from the T20 format. So the selectors had snatched the ODI captaincy from him.