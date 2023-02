videoDetails

DNA: China's new plan to spy on America DECODE

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

The two most powerful countries of the world have come face to face because of a balloon. The US Defense Ministry Pentagon said that the US government has detected a very high altitude spy balloon. After which there has been a stir in America and it has deployed fighter aircraft like F-22.