videoDetails

DNA: Daughters are auctioned in tribal areas of Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Girls living in tribal areas of Rajasthan are being trafficked. Girls of tribal families living in Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur of Rajasthan are being sold. These girls are sold in Gujarat.