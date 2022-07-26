NewsVideos

DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model

Everyone is well aware of depression. The patient of depression likes to be alone and by turning off the lights or closing the curtains. Such a person does not even feel like talking to anyone. This report is going to expose the business model that is making you sick both physically and mentally for the sake of its profits.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Everyone is well aware of depression. The patient of depression likes to be alone and by turning off the lights or closing the curtains. Such a person does not even feel like talking to anyone. This report is going to expose the business model that is making you sick both physically and mentally for the sake of its profits.

All Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India

Trending Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video,what is depression,Depression,Clinical depression,Depression symptoms,what is depression?,signs of depression,what is depression in hindi,what is depression and anxiety,depression treatment,Symptoms of depression,Major depression,Depression and Anxiety,depression (symptom),what is depression in urdu,what is depression symptoms,what is depression feels like,what is depression treatment,what is depression definition,DNA,DNA analysis,