NewsVideos

DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India

If the politics of freebies is not stopped in India and the weak leadership of the states is not improved, then these situations can happen again in India too. Venezuela is the biggest example of how free politics can make a rich country pauper.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
If the politics of freebies is not stopped in India and the weak leadership of the states is not improved, then these situations can happen again in India too. Venezuela is the biggest example of how free politics can make a rich country pauper.

All Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
11:29
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?

Trending Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
11:29
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video,Disadvantages of Freebie Politics,freebies politics in world,Indian politics,Tamil Nadu politics,dilli politics,freebies in tamil nadu,freebies,freebie in election,freebie model of governance,Venezuela,Venezuela crisis,politics of freebies,freebies politics,politics in venezuela,Venezuela debt,Venezuela Oil,politicians giving freebies,Venezuela President,drew binsky venezuela,venezuela collapse,Venezuela news,Venezuela food crisis,DNA,DNA analysis,