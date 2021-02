DNA: Disha Ravi gets bail in Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case from Patiala House Court

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday night. Earlier in the toolkit case, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and Disha Ravi have been questioned face to face in the Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell office.