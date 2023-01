videoDetails

DNA: DNA test to save you from fraud customer care

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

In today's time people have to know anything. So he reaches to search on Google. Need customer care number or any helpline number, all of you immediately go to Google. Many cases of fraud with people are coming to the fore on Google. In which the latest case is of a person living in Noida.