DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?

After a long wait of 500 years, the process of building Ram temple in Ayodhya started and today the Ayodhya dispute has become history. But there are still many such temples and mosques in our country whose dispute is still not resolved.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
After a long wait of 500 years, the process of building Ram temple in Ayodhya started and today the Ayodhya dispute has become history. But there are still many such temples and mosques in our country whose dispute is still not resolved.

