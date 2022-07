DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan

The biggest beauty of India's democracy is the journey of Droupadi Murmu from residing in a small house in Odisha's Mayurbhanj to live in hundreds of acres of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:58 AM IST

