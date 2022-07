DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting

In Jharkhand and Gujarat, NCP MLAs did cross-voting while in Haryana and Orissa many Congress MLAs did not cast their valuable vote for Yashwant Sinha. These MLAs say that they heard their inner voice during voting.

Jul 22, 2022

