DNA: Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's immense power, says Piyush Goyal

The Dubai Expo 2020 will be an unique opportunity to showcase India's potential, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a conversation with Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary in Dubai. He said the expo will provide a platform to a young, confident India to showcase its talent to the world.