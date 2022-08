DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC

DNA viewer Dulichand Agarwal managed to win 50 lakh rupees by answering 14 questions correctly in the famous TV show KBC. He is giving the credit of his success to Zee Media and his favorite show DNA.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

