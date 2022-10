DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?

Our country is growing as a developed society with two different ideologies. On the one hand, we think like a progressive society on a sensitive issue like abortion. On the other hand, in the matter of hijab, today the verdict of two Supreme Court judges were not unanimous. The views of the two are not opposed to each other, but their argument has led to the question of whether wearing a hijab in school is right or not.