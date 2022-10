DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is guilty of raping two disciples and killing a journalist. But these days he is coming out of jail on parole and doing satsang, in which crowds of leaders along with common devotees are also gathering. Today in DNA watch the analysis of the blessings showering on Ram Rahim.