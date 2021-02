DNA: Entry of Khalistani propaganda in Farmers Protest, know the history of Khalistan

In today's DNA segment, know about the history associated with Khalistan. There is a lot of discussion about Khalistan in our country these days, but what is it Khalistan? Khalistan means 'a separate nation for the Khalsa' (The Land of Khalsa). Khalsa was founded by Govind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, in the year 1699. Khalsa means pure but over time, its ideas changed and became completely politicized.