DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

The Constitution of India says that the dead also have rights. With the opening of health facilities from Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, a picture that shames humanity has come to the fore. Here a father did not get an ambulance to take the body of the newborn baby, then he kept the body of the newborn in the trunk of his motorcycle and reached the collectorate office and then took it to his village.