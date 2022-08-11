NewsVideos

DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body

Working out in the gym has become a trend these days. People exercise excessively not only to stay fit but also to show off. But this trend is proving to be dangerous for health. Today famous comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while exercising in the gym and had to be taken straight to the hospital.

Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
Working out in the gym has become a trend these days. People exercise excessively not only to stay fit but also to show off. But this trend is proving to be dangerous for health. Today famous comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while exercising in the gym and had to be taken straight to the hospital.

