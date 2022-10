DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

Today we will show you the truth of Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. The evidences of Hindu temple are present in every corner of this mosque. But the Muslim side is unable to muster the courage to accept this truth. Today in DNA, we are going to show you the evidence related to the royal Idgah mosque of Mathura and Krishna Janmabhoomi, after which perhaps the court historians will be blown away.