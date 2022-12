videoDetails

DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

It is not yet known whether AIIMS servers have been freed from the clutches of hackers or not. There is definitely talk of recovering the data gradually. The question is, how did a cyber attack happen on such a big hospital of the country? Zee News has prepared an investigation report by entering the system of AIIMS. Watch Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack in DNA!