DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

Democracy is recognized by the powers given to the citizens there, but Indian democracy is recognized by the facilities available to the parliamentarians of the country. Now a special facility has been started for MPs in AIIMS Delhi, which is one of the largest hospitals in the country. Our country's parliamentarians will get 'one stop solution' for treatment at AIIMS Delhi.