DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Today in DNA, watch the analysis of big defeat of team India. India suffered a one-sided defeat against England in the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Before this match, India had performed very well in this tournament, but in the semi-final match, it was a complete flop. With this defeat, Team India has made a shameful record in the history of T20 World Cup.